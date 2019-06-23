'Army will always be my first love': Nostalgia kicks in for Captain Amarinder Singh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Celebrating his family’s cherished bonds with the Sikh Regiment, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening hosted the regiment’s jawans, JCOs and officers to mark 100 years of his association with the battalion and the Indian Army.

The evening at Chandimandir came alive with a cultural programme, which saw the CM cheering on the jawans and even briefly joining in the Bhangra performance. He visited the JCOs Mess, and later joined the regiment officers and guests for dinner at the Officers Mess.

Going around meeting the jawans and their families, sharing a few moments with their children, the Chief Minister was in his element as he engaged freely with the second battalion of the Sikh regiment (erstwhile 15 Ludhiana Sikhs).

It was a matter of pride and honour for him and his family which has served the nation as a soldier of the Indian Army, said Amarinder adding that the Army had always been his first love and would always remain so.

Punjab CM with the officers of the Sikh Regiment

The Indian Army still continued to inspire him to do whatever he could to serve his people, in whichever way he could, he added.

Amarinder had served in the 2nd battalion of the Sikh Regiment from 1963 to 1969. Though he left for a short period in between, to take over his family responsibilities, his love for the Army brought him back when the Indo-Pak war broke out in 1965.

Before him, his father, Lt. Gen Maharaja Yadvinder Singh served in the regiment in 1935 and was the Colonel of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs and the 2 Sikhs from 1938 to 1950 and 1950-1971 respectively.

Amarinder’s grandfather, Maj Gen Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was the colonel of the 15th Ludhiana Sikhs from 1918-1922 and then of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs from 1922-1938.

On the occasion, Chief Minister presented a silver memento - a replica of a Sikh regiment soldier in full battle attire, to the battalion, which will be displayed in the Officers Mess.

Amarinder was accompanied by his family, including his brother, Malwinder Singh, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Heminder Kaur, her husband, K. Natwar Singh and Roopinder Kaur, her husband, Major KS Dhillon from the Armoured Corps. Amarinder’s son, Raninder Singh, his daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, and his grandson, Nirvan Singh were also present.