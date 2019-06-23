Home Nation

Bengali singer Nachiketa mocks Mamata, TMC with viral satirical song on 'cut money'  

Nachiketa was once close to Banerjee and was seen performing at several TMC events in 2011.

Bengali pop icon Nachiketa in the viral 'cut money' song. (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Days after West Bengal Mamata Banerjee cautioned her Trinamool Congress party members against accepting 'cut money', famous Bengali singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty's song on the practice of accepting bribe went viral on social media. 

The song went viral after BJP MP and MoS Babul Supriyo took to Twitter to share the song. Interestingly, Nachiketa was once close to Banerjee and had also performed at several TMC events in 2011. He was among the several artists who supported Banerjee's call for 'poriborton' (change) in the state after her victory in the Assembly elections that year.

Supriyo, a singer and now sitting MP from Asansol thanked Nachiketa for the "satirical song" and said that it echoed people's feelings.

The song urges corrupt politicians to return the money taken from the public or face their wrath. The lyrics also say that those who have been quiet and respectful of the political leaders are now asking for answers.

'Cut Money' is a sum of money that is charged by government officials and party workers from a layman in return of services provided to them.

The issue of 'cut money' recently surfaced again when Banerjee warned her top brass party members after she received complaints of ‘cut money’ being demanded for the disbursal of ‘Samabyathi’ scheme. Under the state's flagship scheme, marginalised people receive a sum of Rs 2,000 to perform the last rites of a family member.

"I do not want to keep thieves in my party. If I take action they will join some other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants to the poor. This should stop immediately. Return the money if any of you have taken it," said an irked Banerjee.

A day after Banerjee asked her party members to return 'cut money', several people gheraoed TMC leaders and elected representatives of panchayats and municipalities in the districts of Birbhum, Malda, Purulia and Bankura.

"TMC is known for promoting the Syndicate Raj. It seems to even live a normal life one has to pay money to the party's muscle man. I myself had to pay a sum of money to avail the state government's scheme-Kanyashree for my daughter. The Chief Minister should have raked the issue earlier," rued a 40-year-old resident of Malda.

