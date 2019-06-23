Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to PM for removal of Allahabad HC judge

Justice Shukla, who was heading a division bench in the high court, had allegedly defied the categorical restraint orders passed by a CJI-led bench of the apex court last year .

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Months after an in-house panel found Allahabad High Court's Justice S N Shukla guilty of misconduct by an internal probe, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a motion for his removal.

A three-judge in-house committee, comprising Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, Sikkim High Court Chief Justice S K Agnihotri and Madhya Pradesh High Court's Justice P K Jaiswal, had in January 2018 concluded there was sufficient substance in the allegations contained in the complaint against Justice Shukla and that the aberrations were serious enough to call for initiation of proceedings for his removal.

Following the committee's report, the then CJI Dipak Misra, in accordance with the relevant in-house procedure, advised Justice Shukla to either resign or seek voluntary retirement forthwith.

After he refused to do so, the then CJI had asked the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to withdraw judicial work from him with immediate effect, after which he reportedly went on a long leave.

On Match 23, Justice Shukla wrote a letter to Gogoi which was forwarded by the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, requesting that he be allowed to discharge judicial work in the high court.

"As the allegations against Justice Shukla were found by the committee to be so serious as to warrant the initiation of proceedings for his removal, he cannot be allowed to resume judicial work in any high court.

In these circumstances, you are requested to consider further action," Gogoi wrote to the PM.

When the CJI writes to the President and the prime minister for removal of a high court judge, the Rajya Sabha chairperson appoints a three-judge inquiry committee in consultation with the CJI under the provisions of the Judges (Enquiry) Act, 1968 to look into the allegations.

The committee appointed by the Rajya Sabha chairperson would examine the evidence and records, and opine if the same formed the basis for whether or not removal motion be debated in the Upper House.

Justice Shukla, who was heading a division bench in the high court, had allegedly defied the categorical restraint orders passed by a CJI-led bench of the apex court last year to permit private colleges to admit students for the 2017-18 academic session.

Two complaints, including one from the advocate general of the state, was received by the CJI on September 1, 2017 and the then CJI had constituted an in-house committee.

According to the inquiry committee report, Justice Shukla had "disgraced the values of judicial life, acted in a manner unbecoming of a judge", lowered the "majesty, dignity and credibility of his office" and acted in breach of his oath of office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI Ranjan Gogoi PM Modi Justice S N Shukla Allahabad High Court
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp