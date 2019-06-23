Home Nation

Cop killed in front of family by Naxals in Chhattisgarh 

The incident took place around 2 pm when assistant constable Chaitu Kadti went to the market in Mirtur village along with his family members

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A police personnel was hacked to death in a weekly market (Haat bazar) by the cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Bijapur district, about 350 km south of Raipur on Sunday. 

The assistant constable Chaitu Ram, a resident of Mirtur had gone to market along with his family members when a small action team of Maoists attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, the police said. The rebels, however, didn’t harm his family members.

The body of the jawan who was posted at Mirtur police station has been sent for post mortem by the police. 

A search has been launched to hunt down the assailants, a police officer said. Bijapur is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in south Bastar zone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Cop murder CPI maoist
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp