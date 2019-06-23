Cop killed in front of family by Naxals in Chhattisgarh 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A police personnel was hacked to death in a weekly market (Haat bazar) by the cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Bijapur district, about 350 km south of Raipur on Sunday.

The assistant constable Chaitu Ram, a resident of Mirtur had gone to market along with his family members when a small action team of Maoists attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, the police said. The rebels, however, didn’t harm his family members.

The body of the jawan who was posted at Mirtur police station has been sent for post mortem by the police.

A search has been launched to hunt down the assailants, a police officer said. Bijapur is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in south Bastar zone.