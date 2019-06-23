Home Nation

Encephalitis deaths in Bihar: People find interesting modes to vent out anger against political leaders

In Muzaffarpur on Friday, Tammana Hashmi, a social activist had put up a big-size poster depicting that Tejashwi Yadav has gone missing since the day the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced

Published: 23rd June 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district.

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar, people are adopting odd but interesting modes to vent their anger against the non-visiting political representatives even during the times of tragedy.

After putting up 'missing' posters against Leader of Opposition in state assembly and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, villagers of Vaishali district's Bhagwanpur block put up posters and strikers on Saturday announcing cash rewards for the one who finds out either former LJP MP of Hajipur and Union minister of foods, consumer affairs and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan or his party's local MLA.

In Muzaffarpur on Friday, Tammana Hashmi, a social activist had put up a big-size poster depicting that Tejashwi Yadav has gone missing since the day the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced with a crushing defeat to his party.

The RJD leader didn't tweet even a single time even after deaths of over 129 children in a disease suspected to be AES.

Hashmi announced a cash reward of Rs 5100 for the one who finds out Yadav and the poster drew a massive public response.

A day after that on Saturday, Harivanspur villagers, peeved at not a single word of sympathy from Paswan and his party's local MLA Raj Kumar Sah over deaths of half a dozen of children due to suspected AES symptoms, announced cash reward of Rs 51000 for the one who finds out the Union Minister and Rs 5000 for the one who finds out his local MLA.

The posters and stickers were put on domesticated and pet cattle included goats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Encephalitis Deaths in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav Ram Vilas Paswan RJD LJP
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp