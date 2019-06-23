Encephalitis deaths in Bihar: People find interesting modes to vent out anger against political leaders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar, people are adopting odd but interesting modes to vent their anger against the non-visiting political representatives even during the times of tragedy.

After putting up 'missing' posters against Leader of Opposition in state assembly and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, villagers of Vaishali district's Bhagwanpur block put up posters and strikers on Saturday announcing cash rewards for the one who finds out either former LJP MP of Hajipur and Union minister of foods, consumer affairs and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan or his party's local MLA.

In Muzaffarpur on Friday, Tammana Hashmi, a social activist had put up a big-size poster depicting that Tejashwi Yadav has gone missing since the day the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced with a crushing defeat to his party.

The RJD leader didn't tweet even a single time even after deaths of over 129 children in a disease suspected to be AES.

Hashmi announced a cash reward of Rs 5100 for the one who finds out Yadav and the poster drew a massive public response.

A day after that on Saturday, Harivanspur villagers, peeved at not a single word of sympathy from Paswan and his party's local MLA Raj Kumar Sah over deaths of half a dozen of children due to suspected AES symptoms, announced cash reward of Rs 51000 for the one who finds out the Union Minister and Rs 5000 for the one who finds out his local MLA.

The posters and stickers were put on domesticated and pet cattle included goats.