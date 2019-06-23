Home Nation

FIR against BSP MP for giving false affidavit during polls 

District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said the action has been taken after report of DIG, Election cell that mentions that he had 24 cases aginst him.

Published: 23rd June 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By PTI

MAU (UP): An FIR has been registered against BSP MP Atul Rai for giving a false affidavit during elections.

The FIR was registered by Assistant District Election Officer Shabbir Ahmad after it was found that he had mentioned 13 cases against him in his election affidavit but had total 24 cases against him.

The FIR was lodged under different sections of IPC including 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (forgery) besides others.

District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said the action has been taken after report of DIG, Election cell that mentions that he had 24 cases aginst him.

BJP candidate Harinarain Rajbhar had made the complaint in this regard with the administration.

Rai, who has been accused of rape, had surrendered before a court in Varanasi on Saturday and the judicial magistrate remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on a complaint by a college student who had alleged that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexually assaulted her.

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR.

The parliamentarian from the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh was declared absconder by the local court.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP MP BSP FIR affidavit false affidavit Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp