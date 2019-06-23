Home Nation

Four prisoners flee from Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district jail

A high alert has been sounded in Neemuch and adjoining districts of MP, besides adjoining Rajasthan to track and nab the four jail escapers.

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Neemuch District Jail

Neemuch District Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a major security lapse, four inmates, including two men convicted in a drug smuggling and a rape case escaped from the district jail in Neemuch district of West Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Sunday.

The four inmates, who were supposedly lodged in a single barrack, cut through the grills of the barrack and then climbed through the outer wall of the jail with the help of a rope, possibly thrown from outside. 

The jailbreak took place between 4 am and 5 am.

The four jail inmates who fled from the district jail in Neemuch -- the West MP district bordering Rajasthan -- included two convicts Nar Singh who was convicted in an NDPS Act case and Dube Lal, who was convicted in a rape case, besides two undertrials Pankaj Mongia (NDPS Act case) and Lekh Ram who is a murder accused. 

Four inmates who fled from Neemuch district jail.

Two of them hail from MP, while two others are natives of adjoining Rajasthan. 

According to Inspector General of Ujjain Range Rakesh Gupta, a high alert has been sounded in Neemuch and adjoining districts of MP, besides adjoining Rajasthan to track and nab the four jail escapers.

The cops present in the jail are also collecting details of those people who had visited the four inmates recently at the jail.

The Madhya Pradesh Jail department has ordered an administrative probe into the matter and the four fugitives are now carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 reach, said DG Jail Sanjay Chaudhary.

Prior to this, the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had happened in district jail in Khandwa in 2013 and Bhopal Central Jail in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh jailbreak Neemuch district jail
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp