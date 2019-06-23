Home Nation

Internal committee probes alleged sexual assault of Uzbekistan woman by customs officials

The alleged sexual assault that took place last month was brought to notice of customs authorities by a 'whistleblower'.

Published: 23rd June 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the customs department is looking into the alleged sexual assault of a Uzbek woman by two customs officials posted at the Delhi airport.

The two officials have been suspended by customs authorities.

The panel, constituted to probe such matters under the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, has started its work, officials said Sunday.

The committee, that need to be mandatorily set up in an government organisation which has more than 10 workers for receiving complaints of sexual harassment, will look into charges of assault against two Superintendent of customs and come out with its findings, they said.

The panel is headed by a senior-most woman employee at a work place and comprises at least two members from amongst employees preferably committed to the cause of women or who have had experience in social work or have legal knowledge and one member from amongst non-governmental organisations or associations committed to the cause of women or a person familiar with issues relating to sexual harassment.

The alleged sexual assault that took place last month was brought to notice of customs authorities by a 'whistleblower'.

Giving details of the case, the officials said that one of the accused officials stopped the Uzbek woman (name withheld) upon her arrival from Tashkent on May 3, for checking of her baggage for any suspected smuggled goods.

He then took her to a room, which had no CCTV camera, and spent about half an hour there without being accompanied by any woman customs officer, they said.

It is alleged that the Superintendent, who is in his early 50s, sexually assaulted the woman, who had come here for treatment of her sister's child admitted to a private hospital here, the officials said.

The woman had lodged a complaint with customs authorities but retracted later after she is alleged to have been threatened of being framed in a false case of smuggling besides threat to her life by the accused officer, they said.

While enquiring into the allegations against the Superintendent, a role of another officer of the same-rank had come to the notice of authorities.

Both the officers were then suspended by the customs department pending a detailed probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uzbekistan woman sexual assault Uzbekistan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp