Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh boy dies of 'viral brain fever' amid AES breakout in Bihar 

The symptoms were different from that of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. Nonetheless, the authorities have launched a survey to check the health of the children in the boy's village.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

INDORE: A nine-year-old boy from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh Sunday died of a "viral brain fever" and its symptoms were different from that of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has killed several children in Bihar, a medical officer said.

Nonetheless, the authorities have launched a survey to check the health of the children in Jamner village in Dewas district, where the deceased boy- Aslam (9)- resided, the officer said.

Aslam was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on Saturday night, but his family got him discharged from the hospital on Sunday and took him away citing personal reasons, health officials said.

Thereafter, he died en route to Dewas district, they said.

Talking to PTI, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said, "It is clear from Aslam's blood and other tests that he did not die of AES, which has wreaked havoc in Bihar.

These tests were conducted in the lab of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore."

"Aslam was suffering from a type of viral brain fever. But its symptoms were different that of 'chamki' fever (AES)," he added. In Bihar, AES is called as 'chamki' fever.

"It is being observed in Bihar that in some children residing in a particular area the sugar level in their blood dips suddenly, following which they die.  But these symptoms were not found in Aslam," Jadia said.

Dewas CMHO Dr Vijay Kumar Singh said a team of doctors has launched a survey in Jamner village.

The population of this village is around 850, which comprises 150 children, he added.

Aslam belonged to a nomadic community, Dr Singh said, adding that his family had recently returned from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Aslam's uncle Haleem Shah claimed that his nephew died in MY Hospital while undergoing treatment around 6.30 am.

"After MY Hospital doctors told us that Aslam has passed away, we took the body from the hospital and laid to rest," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viral Brain fever Aslam brain fever
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp