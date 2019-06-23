Madhya Pradesh boy dies of 'viral brain fever' amid AES breakout in Bihar 

By PTI

INDORE: A nine-year-old boy from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh Sunday died of a "viral brain fever" and its symptoms were different from that of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has killed several children in Bihar, a medical officer said.

Nonetheless, the authorities have launched a survey to check the health of the children in Jamner village in Dewas district, where the deceased boy- Aslam (9)- resided, the officer said.

Aslam was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on Saturday night, but his family got him discharged from the hospital on Sunday and took him away citing personal reasons, health officials said.

Thereafter, he died en route to Dewas district, they said.

Talking to PTI, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said, "It is clear from Aslam's blood and other tests that he did not die of AES, which has wreaked havoc in Bihar.

These tests were conducted in the lab of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore."

"Aslam was suffering from a type of viral brain fever. But its symptoms were different that of 'chamki' fever (AES)," he added. In Bihar, AES is called as 'chamki' fever.

"It is being observed in Bihar that in some children residing in a particular area the sugar level in their blood dips suddenly, following which they die. But these symptoms were not found in Aslam," Jadia said.

Dewas CMHO Dr Vijay Kumar Singh said a team of doctors has launched a survey in Jamner village.

The population of this village is around 850, which comprises 150 children, he added.

Aslam belonged to a nomadic community, Dr Singh said, adding that his family had recently returned from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Aslam's uncle Haleem Shah claimed that his nephew died in MY Hospital while undergoing treatment around 6.30 am.

"After MY Hospital doctors told us that Aslam has passed away, we took the body from the hospital and laid to rest," he added.