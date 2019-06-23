Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to top BSP posts

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Attacking parties like Congress and the BJP for propagating dynastic politics, BSP chief Mayawati herself has taken to the same path by bringing in her brother Anand Kumar into the political arena yet again, appointing him party’s Vice-President and nephew Akash Anand, 24, party’s national coordinator along with senior leader Ramji Gautam at BSP national convention here on Sunday.

At a two- hour meeting of parties leaders and workers, the BSP chief also appointed JD(S) turncoat Danish Ali, party MP from Amroha as leader of Bahujan Samaj Party in Lok Sabha. BSP had won 10 of 38 seats it had contested in UP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The fresh appointments done by Mayawati on Sunday assume significance ahead of bypolls on 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. In a major policy shift, BSP has decided to contest the bypoll unlike earlier, when party used to field

candidates in any of the by-election.

Even in 2018 Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana bypolls, BSP had extended support to SP candidates instead of fielding its candidates. In fact, SP-BSP-RLD alliance finds its genesis to 2018 UP bypoll.

The Sunday national convention here at BSP headquarters, was attended by all newly-elected MPs, MLAs and key-post holders of the blue brigade from all across the country.

Making changes in organisational set up of the BSP, Maya decided to have two national coordinators. Besides Akash Anand, Ramji Gautam will shoulder the same responsibility, Gautam has been party’s vice –president.

“The aim to appoint her nephew as national coordinator seems to give a young face to the party to draw youth with an eye on upcoming bypolls and the 2022 Assembly elections,” says a senior BSP leader seeking anonymity.

Notably, Mayawti’s brother Anand Kumar had been party’s national vice president earlier also. He was appointed to the party post in October 2017. But Mayawati had dismantled all the party organisations and removed Anand Kumar from the prestigious party post on May 26, 2018 as she then faced the charges of promoting family and mixing it with the party.

Mayawati had then announced that no member her family would even contest any poll to become MP or MLA representing the BSP.

On the contrary, the elevation of Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand is being considered crucial as it is speculated that he is the heir apparent of the BSP chief and would eventually take over the party reins. When Akash was included in the list of party's star campaingers ahead of 2019 elections, a BSP leader had claimed that Akash's presence with Maywati everywhere could be an indication of the beginning of an exercise to give him something big in the near future.

Akash could be spotted standing behind the BSP supremo at every rally during polls. Interestingly, at the national conventions, the BSP supremo was seen in her elements when she ordered all the participants, including the MPs, MLAs and senior most party leaders to keep their mobile phones and even car keys outside the convention hall.

As per a party insider, this order was not limited to men only, even women leaders too had to follow the suit. To every one’s surprise, the women leaders were even asked to take their ornaments off and leave them outside the conventional hall.

“The reason for such a step could be to forbid the party leaders from getting in touch with the outer world in any way during the deliberations," said a party leader who claimed that even the ‘Tabeej’ of the leaders were thoroughly checked and kept out of the hall.

Apart from making the organisational changes, discussion were also held on other important issues like removal of EVMs and elections through the ballot papers all across the country.

Danish Ali, who was appointed party leader in Lok Sabha had defeated BJP’s Kunwar Singh Tanwar in Amroha in recently concludedLok Sabha polls. A close aide of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former PM Deve Gowda, is considered instrumental in stitching the BSP-JDS alliance for the assembly polls.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he joined the BSP allegedly with Gowda’s consent.