Pregnant girl from Assam who eloped threatens to end her life 

The girl said she was in a relationship with him for five years and married him.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Hindu girl in Assam, whose elopement with a Muslim man caused unease, has threatened to commit suicide if her family does not withdraw a case of kidnapping filed against him.“I am giving two days’ time (till Saturday) to my family to withdraw the case. If they don’t do so, I will commit suicide,” the girl from Central Assam’s Hojai threatened in a video posted on Facebook.

The couple has gone into hiding following an elopement. The girl said she was in a relationship with him for five years and married him. She mentioned the names of some local politicians and said they should be held responsible in the event of her death. She said the police would be also responsible as they allegedly sided with her family. “I had fallen in love with him knowing well that he is a Muslim and I committed no sin by eloping.” 

After the video was posted, an irate mob vandalized the house of Rahman, prompting the girl to post another video. “I am now four-month pregnant. My husband’s family is saying I should be taken to my house. I won’t go. If I am forced to go, we will embrace death,” she warned.

