Troops fully prepared for emerging security challenges: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The Chief was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps (Nagrota based XVI Corps) and commanders on the ground.

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to review security in the Jammu region and he has expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness.

General Bipin Rawat said, “He is fully satisfied with the operational preparedness of troops to meet all security challenges”.

The White Knight Corps is tasked with guarding the International Border with Pakistan in the Jammu Region, maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

It also is committed to fight militancy along with carrying out development programmes in the Jammu and Kashmir State.

Army Chief along with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Commander, Northern Command reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter-infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by the enemy on the Line of Control and International border.

The COAS was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold.

During his interaction with the troops, Chief commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the synergy between Jammu & Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Border Security Force and the Army. He appreciated the motivation and high morale of the White Knight Corps.

During the interaction, the COAS awarded, on the spot Commendation Cards to five soldiers for their gallant action in the face of the enemy.

General Rawat also conveyed his appreciation to the citizens residing along the Line of Control and international border for providing all the support to the deployed troops and maintaining vigil in their areas.

