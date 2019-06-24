Bihar police arrest Maoist injured in encounter, seize arms

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police have arrested a Maoist who was injured during an anti-naxal operation in Vaishali district of the state on Monday.

The injured Maoist has been identified as Mohammad Aijaz. His associate Raja Sahni managed to flee.

The encounter between the anti-naxal team and the ultras ensued after the cops intercepted the duo. The cops found them moving suspiciously near Ram Sharan College on Jandaha-Mahnar road.

The operation was carried out on a specific intelligence input by ASP (operation). Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) MS Dhillon, who monitored the operation said, " We got tip off that some persons affiliated to a Maoist outfit led by one Amarnath Sahni were reaching a spot to purchase arms and ammunition".

Following this, an anti-naxal team was formed and rushed to the spot. "The ultras came in a bike. When intercepted, one of them fired on the police party. The team retaliated and in the encounter Mohd. Aijaz suffered bullet injuries in his leg," Dhillon said, adding, Sahni, a resident of Dih Bicholi, however, escaped.

"Both are wanted in three murder cases and three other cases under Arms Act and ULAP act. A country-made revolver, 6 ammo and one fired cartridge along with bike have been seized from the duo, the SP further added.

None of the cops was injured in the encounter.

The captured accused, Aijaz, son of Mohammad Idrees Mian from Chandsarai has been hospitalised and is said to be out of danger. "Even after the encounter with ultras, the areas affected with Naxal activities are being sanitised for remaining associates", Dhillon said.

In the past, two farmers were abducted and killed by CPI (Maoists) after they were returning from a nearby village Dihouchauli. The areas falling under the Jandaha and Patepur police stations in Bihar's Vaishali district are suspected to be in the grip of ultras.