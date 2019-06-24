BMC declares Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's official residence defaulter

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 'Varsha' bungalow a defaulter as his water bill dues are pending.

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC.

Apart from Fadnavis, names of 18 Maharashtra ministers are also in the list of defaulters, as they are yet to clear their water bill dues.

Among those ministers in the list of defaulters are -- Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vinod Tawde, Pankaja Munde, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde.