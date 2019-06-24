Congress dissolves all district committees in Uttar Pradesh amid leadership crisis

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday dissolved all its district committees in Uttar Pradesh following the party's dismal performance in Lok Sabha elections in the state. IANS had on June 20 reported that the Congress was considering dissolution of its district committees in Uttar Pradesh.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the party won just one seat -- Rae Bareli represented by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi -- out of the total 89 seats in the state.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the family stronghold of Amethi to Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Press release regarding Dissolution of all District Committees of U.P. effective immediately.

Appointment of @AjayLalluINC as in charge of making organizational changes in U.P. (East) . pic.twitter.com/6nQMj4QI4e — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 24, 2019

Congress General Secretary K.C.Venugopal said the action was taken based on proposals given by general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who were in-charge of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The party has appointed a two-member committee for each Assembly seat going into bypolls in the state. Leader of the Congress in the Assembly Ajay Kumar Lallu has been appointed in-charge of the organisational reshuffle, said an order issued by Venugopal.

The order also said that the party will form a three-member disciplinary committee to examine complaints of indiscipline in the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party had on June 19 dissolved the Karnataka Congress Committee.