FIR against ABAP head: Shivraj Chouhan hits out at godman Swami Bairagyanand Giri

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday questioned the lodging of an FIR in Bhopal against Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) head Mahant Narendra Giri on the complaint of controversial self-styled godman Swami Bairagyanand Giri ‘Mirchi Baba.’

“How can the police register an FIR against a great seer without investigation, only on the basis of a complaint by a fake baba named Mirchi Baba?” questioned Chouhan.

On Friday, the Bhopal-based godman lodged a case against Narendra Giri, alleging that the latter and his followers were threatening to kill him if he didn’t take samadhi to fulfill his vow of taking samadhi if Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lost the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

Based on the complaint, the Ayodhya Nagar Police lodged a case under Section 507 of against Narendra Giri and others.

Bairagyanand Giri was among the Hindu seers who had campaigned for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh against 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal during the Lok Sabha polls. He had vowed that he would entomb himself if Singh lost to Pragya Thakur.

Thakur defeated Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes from Bhopal seat, and since then Bairagyanand Giri has been allegedly receiving phone calls asking when he would take samadhi.

The former CM also alleged that Union minister of state Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel was arrested and booked in a false case in Narsinghpur district, just because he was the Union minister’s son.

Prabal and cousin Monu are among 20 men booked for the attempted murder of four men. While Prabal and six others are in judicial custody, Monu is still absconding.