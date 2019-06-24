Home Nation

FIR against ABAP head: Shivraj Chouhan hits out at godman Swami Bairagyanand Giri

Former MP CM questions FIR lodged against Akhara chief without proper investigation 

Published: 24th June 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday questioned the lodging of an FIR in Bhopal against Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) head Mahant Narendra Giri on the complaint of controversial self-styled godman Swami Bairagyanand Giri ‘Mirchi Baba.’

“How can the police register an FIR against a great seer without investigation, only on the basis of a complaint by a fake baba named Mirchi Baba?” questioned Chouhan.

On Friday, the Bhopal-based godman lodged a case against Narendra Giri, alleging that the latter and his followers were threatening to kill him if he didn’t take samadhi to fulfill his vow of taking samadhi if Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lost the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

Based on the complaint, the Ayodhya Nagar Police lodged a case under Section 507 of against Narendra Giri and others. 

Bairagyanand Giri was among the Hindu seers who had campaigned for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh against 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal during the Lok Sabha polls. He had vowed that he would entomb himself if Singh lost to Pragya Thakur.

Thakur defeated Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes from Bhopal seat, and since then Bairagyanand Giri has been allegedly receiving phone calls asking when he would take samadhi.

The former CM also alleged that Union minister of state Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel was arrested and booked in a false case in Narsinghpur district, just because he was the Union minister’s son. 

Prabal and cousin Monu are among 20 men booked for the attempted murder of four men. While Prabal and six others are in judicial custody, Monu is still absconding. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahant Narendra Giri Swami Bairagyanand Giri Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp