Fire breaks out in Sapt Kranti Express near Muzaffarpur, none hurt

The train had left Muzaffarpur in Bihar at 11:50 am and as it reached the Kaparpura station, smoke started coming out of its locomotive.

Published: 24th June 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Sapt Kranti Express used for representational purpose only. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passengers on board the Delhi-bound Sapt Kranti Express train had a close shave on Monday when barely 15 minutes after leaving the Muzzafarpur station, smoke was seen billowing out of its locomotive.

By 12.15 pm, the smoke was cleared with the help of the fire extinguisher present in the locomotive, East Central Railway Spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said, adding, "By 1 pm, the train was sent back to Muzaffarpur. It reached Muzaffarpur at around 1.15 pm. The locomotive will be changed there and the train will be on its way to the Anand Vihar terminal."

All passengers were safe, Kumar said. A short-circuit in the capacitor bank of the locomotive might be the reason behind the smoke, officials said, adding that a probe was underway.

 

