Jharkhand jumbo trouble: Forest department to use mobile phone alerts to tackle menace

RANCHI: To tackle the tusker menace, forest officials in Jharkhand are planning an advance warning system to alert people of the presence of an elephant in their area.

The residents will get notified through a message on their mobile phones. Notably, man-elephant conflict in Jharkhand has claimed around 80 lives almost every year during the last one decade.

According to the data provided by forest officials, there are around 600 elephant across the State, moving in groups of about 10-18 animals at a time.

“Though, 11 quick response teams are in place at different strategic locations and people are being informed of tusker movement in their areas through advertisement on televisions and FM channels, it does not seem to be very effective.,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden P K Verma.

Meanwhile, three people were trampled to death while one was seriously injured by an elephant, which separated from the herd in Godda, early in the morning on Friday.

“Due to the extended spell of hot weather, the water bodies have almost dried up and elephant herds move towards human settlements in search of water. Such incidents generally take place, after an elephant gets separated from its herd and kills anybody who comes across him out of anxiety or fear,” said Verma.