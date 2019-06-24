Muzaffarpur court orders inquiry in case against Union health minister over AES deaths

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By



PATNA: Taking cognizance of a case filed against Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar state health minister Mangal Panday by a social activist, the court of the Muzaffarpur chief judicial magistrate on Monday directed the additional chief judicial magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist, filed the case, accusing the ministers of negligence over the deaths of more than 120 children due to AES in Muzaffarpur. The court fixed the next date for hearing on June 28.

Hashmi had also put up a poster in the city announcing cash rewards for anyone who knows the whereabouts of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The activist has alleged that he was threatened with dire consequences by an unknown caller. He has lodged an FIR in this regard at the Ahiyapur police station.