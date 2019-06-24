Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini passes away at 76

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Lal Saini passed away on Monday evening.

Saini, 76, was ill for several days. On Friday, he was taken to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment. Prior to that, he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Jaipur. Saini has been the President of the BJP Disciplinary Committee for a long time and was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

Madan Lal Saini was born in Sikar on July 13th 1943 and was associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from 1952. Later he also became ABVP's state secretary. He was a lawyer till 1975 and had gone to jail during the emergency. He was active in politics since the times of Jan Sangh.

Saini was also an MLA from Ghuda (Udaipurwati) assembly of Jhunjhunu. After this, he contested the election of MP from Jhunjhunu LokSabha seat but lost by a small margin.

In June 2018, Saini was in the news after he was made the state BJP President after a 72-day delay following Ashok Parnami's stepping down.

Earlier in 2018, after BJP lost 2 Lok Sabha and 1 Vidhansabha seats in the by-polls, Raje's close aide, Ashok Parnami had to step down from the party President's post. At the time Amit Shah wanted Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to be made the new President but Vasundhara Raje rejected the idea as she felt that it would upset the Jat community. After a delay of 72 days, Amit Shah had to take a step back and agree with making Madan Lal Saini as the new Rajasthan BJP President as a compromise candidate. Under him BJP lost the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state but won convincingly sweeping all 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said Saini's death was a major loss for the BJP. "The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over Saini's demise and said, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."