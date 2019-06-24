Ranchi court summons Rahul Gandhi for 'all Modis are thieves' remark

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Ranchi court on Monday summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a case was filed against him for his "all Modis are thieves" remark.

While addressing Ulgulaan Rally in Ranchi in March this year, Gandhi had wondered why names of all thieves end with Modi (Sare Choron ke naam Modi se hi khatm kyon hote hain).

The court has asked Gandhi to appear on or before July 3 either in person or through his advocate.

Following Gandhi's remark, one Pramod Modi filed a case against the Congress chief in the Court of Judicial Magistrate Vipul Kumar in Ranchi. The petitioner alleged that Gandhi, with his remark, targeted entire Modi community which, he said, was objectionable. He also had attached the clippings from some of the newspapers in the support of his petition.

The petitioner also claimed a compensation of Rs 20 crore against the defamation caused to the Modi community. "Sentiments of entire Modi community are hurt by the remark of the Congress president," stated the petitioner. He also requested Gandhi to apologise.