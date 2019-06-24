Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Rs 200 crore-Gupta weddings leave Auli with mounds of garbage

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had attended the wedding.

Work underway by Municipal Corporation to clean up the garbage and waste left behind in Auli after the marriage of members of the Gupta family of South Africa, at the hill station held between 18 to 22 June.

Work underway by Municipal Corporation to clean up the garbage and waste left behind in Auli after the marriage of members of the Gupta family of South Africa, at the hill station held between 18 to 22 June.

By ANI

AULI: The Municipal Corporation here is combating the challenging task of cleaning up the garbage and waste left behind after the Rs 200 crore weddings of South Africa based controversial Gupta family.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was held from June 20 to 22.

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment.

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests.

Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from Switzerland for the two high-profile marriages.

Supervisor of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Joshimath, Anil, along with a team of 20 men, has been given the task to deal with the waste.

"The wedding has created a waste problem in the hill station. The garbage has surpassed 40 quintals," one of the team members said.

"Plastic packets and bottles are lying everywhere. Our cows go for grazing in the area daily. What if they consume plastic? Who would take the responsibility? The situation here is really pathetic," a local told ANI.

