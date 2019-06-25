Home Nation

After poor Lok Sabha poll show, Congress begins organisational revamp in UP

According to sources, more changes are expected in various state Congress units in the coming days, though ambiguity continued on the status of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.  

Published: 25th June 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A party supporter waves congress flag. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress set the ball rolling for organisational revamp by dissolving of all its district committees in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, days after it dismantled its Karnataka unit. 

“While the Congress president has been adamant of stepping down as party chief, all decisions have been approved by him,” said a senior party functionary. 

The dissolution call was taken following recommendations from party general secretary UP (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary UP (west) Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both had held meetings early this month with party workers and district heads from the state to figure out a way forward from the current mess.    

The party also formed a two-member team to oversee preparations for by-elections to a clutch of Assembly seats in UP as well as a three-member discipline committee to examine complaints of indiscipline during the Lok Sabha elections.

