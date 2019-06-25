Home Nation

Bhopal diary: Kamal Nath misses International Yoga Day celebrations

However, the CM’s smiling pictures on the posters and banners were for all to see at the event. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures were nowhere to be seen on the banner and posters.

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

No CM at yoga venue, no PM on posters

The main programme of the International Yoga Day in Bhopal on Friday was attended by school education minister Prabhuram Chowdhary in the absence of chief minister Kamal Nath, who reportedly had to go for a pre-surgical medical check-up at the Hamidia Hospital ahead of a finger surgery the next day. However, the CM’s smiling pictures on the posters and banners were for all to see at the event. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures were nowhere to be seen on the banner and posters.

Ram Lal’s pep talk triggers speculation

Speculation has begun in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh after senior BJP leader Ram Lal told party workers to be prepared for elections anytime and focus particularly on weak polling booths. Party insiders confirmed that Ram Lal, while addressing a meeting related to membership drive in Bhopal, said “in a democracy, we should be prepared for elections anytime and so was the case of MP also. I hope you’ll understand what I mean, so workers should be focused on bolstering weak polling booths.” The statements are being seen as an effort to keep the party rank and file in high morale. MP public relations minister PC Sharma said it was nothing, but a part of BJP’s diversionary tactics.

Digvijaya’s brother tweets again

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, the younger brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, continues to embarrass the government with his tweets. On Sunday, he targeted the police for the Neemuch jail break. “The inmates escaped from Neemuch jail at 4.30 am, but the police got to know about it at 6.30 am. This clearly exposes police collusion in the matter, how long will this game continue,” he tweeted. In May, he had tweeted that instead of blaming others for LS debacle, one should have right man to lead the party.

Brahmin outfit announces stir against movie

Four days before the Anubhav Sinha-directed and Ayushma Khurana-starrer investigative cop drama ‘Article 15’ dealing with the caste system hits theatres on June 28, an outfit of Brahmins has threatened to set ablaze cinema halls screening the movie.  In Bhopal, Brahmin Manch announced that the central and the state governments shouldn’t allow the release and screening of the movie as it presents Brahmins in a bad light. The outfit also threatened to start violent protests if cinema houses screen the controversial movie.

