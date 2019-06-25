Home Nation

Cracks emerge in Grand Alliance in Bihar

Bihar Grand Alliance consisting of the RJD, Congress, HAM, RLSP and VIP was formed in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: The RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar is showing signs of breaking up.

The alliance of the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) was formed in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

But after its disastrous showing, the alliance partners have started openly speaking out against each other.

The Congress leader in the Assembly, Sadanand Singh, has been stressing that the party must get rid of its political crutches. "The Congress must improve its base and go solo in the Assembly elections," he said.

On Monday, Hindustani Awami Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manhji criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for not including the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in the Grand Alliance.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar can join Grand Alliance again, says Rabri Devi

"The RJD leadership lacks experience. Leaving the CPI-M out was a mistake," Manjhi said.

Majhi also alluded to differences in the coalition.

"Different types of animals climb on to a tree during floods... The same is true for the Grand Alliance which came together for the elections. Now all its members are singing their own tunes," he said.

The HAM is holding a protest on Wednesday against government negligence that led to over 200 deaths in the state due to the encephalitis and heat wave.

ALSO READ: After humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections, blame game begins in Bihar's grand alliance

This after HAM and the other Grand Alliance members did not participate in a similar state-wide protest held by the RJD against rising lawlessness and other issues in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was himself missing from his party's protest.

The demonstration was organised after a poster appeared in Muzaffarpur last week, declaring a reward of Rs 5,100 for anyone who tracks down the "missing" Tejashwi Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar Grand Alliance
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp