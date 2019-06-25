Home Nation

Dera Sacha Sauda cremates follower’s body after assurance of fair probe from Amarinder government

A 45-member executive committee of Dera Sacha Sauda, which had been camping here since Monday, was demanding a judicial probe into the killing of Mohinder Pal Bittu.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda followers carry the deadbody of Mohinder Pal Bittu, main accused in the Bargari sacrilege cases, who was murdered on Saturday evening on Monday June 24 2019. | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ending a 48-hour standoff, Dera Sacha Sauda on Monday evening cremated the body of Mohinder Pal Bittu, the sect follower who was murdered in Nabha Jail as he was the main accused in the various sacrilege cases in Punjab after the Punjab government gave an assurance of an impartial probe.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the murder of Bittu. 

A 45-member executive committee of Dera Sacha Sauda, which had been camping here since Monday, was demanding a judicial probe into the killing of Bittu and dropping of all criminal charges against all Dera followers.

Bittu’s son Arminder Kumar said, “We raised our demands with government representatives. Our main demand is to drop all false charges framed against my father. He is no more in this world. At least now the stigma labelled against him should be dropped.” 

Two jail inmates, Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh, who were serving life terms in murder cases, killed Bittu in the jail with an iron rod procured from a construction site within the jail. Bittu died on the spot. 

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the constitution of a SIT to investigate the murder.

The decision was announced by the CM in a high-level meeting of top police and administrative officials here.

The SIT, to be headed by ADGP, Law and Order, Ishwar Singh, will probe all aspects of the fatal attack on Bittu, who was arrested last year. The SIT will ascertain the conspiracy, if any, in the killing of Bittu. 

