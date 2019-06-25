Home Nation

Despite studies by think tanks and Parliamentary panel, black money estimates go into a black hole

After years of study by eminent think tanks and an overarching probe by a panel led by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, estimates of black money continue to be a mirage. 

Published: 25th June 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After years of study by eminent think tanks and an overarching probe by a panel led by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, estimates of black money continue to be a mirage. 

There are neither reliable estimates of black money nor fool-proof methods to make estimates, says the Moily panel’s report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Manmohan Singh government had in March 2011 commissioned NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM to assess unaccounted income and wealth inside and outside the country. The reports were submitted in December 2013, July 2014 and August 2014, respectively, but these were not made public. 

The Moily panel took on itself to prepare a report based on these three studies earlier this year and managed to submit it to the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. 

“Reliable estimation of unaccounted income and wealth inside and outside the country is a difficult task. This inference is validated by the widely varying estimates of the unaccounted income arrived at by these three institutes. The CEA has opined there is no scope for arriving at a common estimate of unaccounted income by combining estimates from the three reports,” said the report titled Status of Unaccounted Income/Wealth Both Inside and Outside the Country: A Critical Analysis. 

While NCAER had said unaccounted wealth abroad was between $384 billion and $490 billion during the 1980-2010 period, NIFM said total illicit outflow from India during 1990-2008 was $216.48 billion.

Meanwhile,  NIPFP estimated that during 1997-2009, illicit financial outflows were in the range of 0.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent of GDP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black Money Estimates Black Money Veerappa Moily NIPFP NCAER NIFM
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp