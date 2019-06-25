Former Goa AAP leader files complaint against online stalker

By IANS

PANAJI: A former AAP leader from Goa has filed a complaint against an online stalker, claiming she has been stalked and sexually harassed on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The complainant Cecille Rodrigues, who was also a first runner-up in the reality dance show 'Super Mom' in 2013, also posted an online video, where she has narrated the harassment meted to her. The post has gone viral.

In the complaint, which was filed late Monday at a police station here, Rodrigues said that the accused had called her for enquiries about Zumba classes which she conducts and after that started "harassing, irritating and stalking her with several messages using lewd and vulgar comments on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp".

"Initially, considering I was extremely pre-occupied, I did not read all his messages and in fact ignored most of his comments, thinking he was just another fan I didn't know," the complaint states, adding that she fears for the safety of her minor son.

Rodrigues claims in her complaint that she was forced to approach the police, when on June 22, the accused began harassing her "on WhatsApp in the wee hours of the night, using lewd and vulgar comments".

Rodrigues had contested from the Taleigao Assembly constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections, in which she secured a third place with 1,976 votes.

Goa Police spokesperson said that women's police station officials are conducting a preliminary enquiry into Rodrigues' complaint.