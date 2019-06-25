Home Nation

Former Goa AAP leader files complaint against online stalker

The complainant Cecille Rodrigues posted an online video, where she has narrated the harassment meted to her.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa AAP leader Cecille Rodrigues

Former Goa AAP leader Cecille Rodrigues (Photo | Cecille Rodrigues Facebook)

By IANS

PANAJI: A former AAP leader from Goa has filed a complaint against an online stalker, claiming she has been stalked and sexually harassed on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The complainant Cecille Rodrigues, who was also a first runner-up in the reality dance show 'Super Mom' in 2013, also posted an online video, where she has narrated the harassment meted to her. The post has gone viral.

In the complaint, which was filed late Monday at a police station here, Rodrigues said that the accused had called her for enquiries about Zumba classes which she conducts and after that started "harassing, irritating and stalking her with several messages using lewd and vulgar comments on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp".

"Initially, considering I was extremely pre-occupied, I did not read all his messages and in fact ignored most of his comments, thinking he was just another fan I didn't know," the complaint states, adding that she fears for the safety of her minor son.

Rodrigues claims in her complaint that she was forced to approach the police, when on June 22, the accused began harassing her "on WhatsApp in the wee hours of the night, using lewd and vulgar comments".

Rodrigues had contested from the Taleigao Assembly constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections, in which she secured a third place with 1,976 votes.

Goa Police spokesperson said that women's police station officials are conducting a preliminary enquiry into Rodrigues' complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP  Goa AAP  Goa  Goa online stalker Online stalking Cecille Rodrigues
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp