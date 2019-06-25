Home Nation

Gauhati HC directs Assam’s forest department to pass fresh order on transporting elephants to Gujarat

After Assam Addl. AG submitted that air-conditioned wagons for the jumbos’ transport were not available, the bench directed for fresh orders.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has disposed of a PIL that sought its intervention in Assam government’s move to transport four captive elephants to Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 4.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice (acting) Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Manish Choudhury, on Tuesday ordered that Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), Ranjana Gupta, would pass a fresh order considering various aspects such as prevailing heat-wave conditions, the elephants’ safety etc. 

After Assam’s Additional Advocate General Dilip Mazumdar submitted that air-conditioned wagons for the jumbos’ transport were not available as intimated to him by railway authorities, the bench directed that fresh orders be passed on or before June 27. 

The petitioners’ counsel Bhaskar Dev Konwar threw light on the May 4, 2016 order of the Supreme Court that directed, “The persons who are in possession of the elephants shall not transfer the elephants outside the state nor shall they part with the elephants by way of their transfer in any manner”. 

He said while granting permission for the elephants’ transport, the CWLW had not considered the SC’s interim order, the distance to be covered and the prevailing heat-wave conditions. 

The Assistant Solicitor General of India submitted that when he asked for instruction from authorities concerned in Central government, it was orally communicated to him that some instruction was likely to be sent to the state government. 

The railway authorities said they decided to keep the transit permits on hold as the forest department of Assam did not respond to their written request to give a “clarification” on the SC’s interim order.

Earlier, animal rights activists protested the elephants’ transit as they feared the animals will be exposed to extreme heat over several days leading to unnecessary pain and suffering. They observed that the transport would be cruelty to animals within the meaning of Section 11(d)(e) and (f) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. 

They said it would now be interesting to see if the CWWL would continue with the process of transporting the juvenile elephants to Jagannath temple, “which has the poorest record in elephant management”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam elephants Jagannath Rath yatra
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp