Home Nation

Goa freedom fighter Mohan Ranade who spent 14 years in Portuguese jail dies in Pune

Trained as a lawyer, Ranade was born in 1929 at Sangli in Western Maharashtra. Inspired by freedom fighters like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his brother Ganesh Damodar Savarkar.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Goa freedom fighter Mohan Ranade. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mohan Ranade, who led the Goa liberation movement in 1950s and was lodged in Portuguese jail for 14 years, died at a Pune hospital on Tuesday morning. 

He was 90.

None survives him.

Trained as a lawyer, Ranade was born in 1929 at Sangli in Western Maharashtra. Inspired by freedom fighters like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his brother Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, he decided to dedicate his life for the liberate Goa from under the Portuguese colonial rule.

Ranade entered Goa under disguise as a teacher in 1950 and founded the Azad Gomantak Dal to raise an armed revolt against the Portuguese rule. He was injured during an attack on a police station at Beti and was consequently arrested in 1955.

He was sentenced to 26 years on imprisonment and was sent to Fort of Caxias jail at Lisbon in Portugal. He was kept in solitary confinement for six years. After the liberation of Goa in 1961, the Portuguese government didn’t release him despite several efforts. The then opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had raised voice for Ranade’s release in the parliament.

In Maharashtra, a famous musician and Ranade’s colleague from Azad Gomantak Dal Sudheer Phadke had former ‘Mohan Ranade Vimichan Samitee’ to push for the efforts. Yet, for several years the efforts didn’t yield results.

It was when Annadurai, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met Pope Paul VI during his visit to the Vatican City, he requested the Pope to put pressure on the Portuguese authorities to release Ranade. The Pope was astonished by his compassion and made possible Ranade’s release. After having served 14 years in Portuguese prison, Ranade was released in January 1969.

After returning to India Ranade chose to live in Pune. He engaged himself in social work and ran a voluntary organization to provide educational support to the needy students from tribal, nomadic and backward communities.

“Ranade suffered from esophageal cancer since the past few years. He had to be hospitalized due to depleted haemoglobin levels and difficulty in breathing. He died at around 6.30 am this morning,” said his caretaker Shirish Date.

Ranade had written two books – ‘Struggle Unfinished’ in English and ‘Satiche Vaan’ in Marathi – on his experiences during the Goa liberation movement.

He was honoured with the highest civilian award of the Goa state as well as Padmashree by the Union Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohan Ranade
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp