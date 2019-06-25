Home Nation

Health ministry all set to ban e-cigarettes

The initiative has been planned to be implemented within the first 100 days of the second term of the Modi government.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:52 AM

E-Cigarette (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is all set to ban e-cigarettes that are often sold as ‘safer’ alternatives to cigarettes.

Only a few days back, the e-cigarette was included as a product in the Drugs and Cosmetic Act which made way for a law on it.

The ministry had last year issued an “advisory” to all states and Union Territories not to allow the sale, distribution and usage of e-cigarettes, vape, flavoured hookahs, e-sheesha and e-nicotine-products categories as e-nicotine delivery systems.

This had been done following recommendations of an expert committee that said these products contain carcinogens and do not offer a safe alternative to tobacco smoking.

“A technical committee of the ministry evaluated findings of a WHO 2016 report saying e-cigarette is lethal and can lead to serious health conditions,” an official said.

