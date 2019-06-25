Home Nation

IAF contingent leaves for France for air exercise Garuda-VI

This is the sixth edition of the Exercise Garuda which will take place from 01-12 Jul 19 at French Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force contingent with its aircraft left for France on Tuesday to participate in bilateral air exercise between Indian and French Air Force named Exercise ‘Garuda-VI’.

Air Force said, “The Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI will be operating in a simulated operational war fighting scenario along with French Air Forces multirole Rafale aircraft.”

India is purchasing 36 Rafale Air Combat multi role fighters from France. About a dozen Rafale fighter jets will be part of the French contingent for Exercise Varuna, the naval exercise between India and France, which is currently underway off the coast of Goa.

This is the sixth edition of the Exercise Garuda which will take place from 01-12 Jul 19 at French Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan. The previous exercise, ‘Garuda V’ was held in India at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Jun 2014.

Indian Air Force contingent comprises of 120 air-warriors and four Su-30 MKI fighters along with an IL-78 Flight Refueling aircraft, which shall participate during the exercise. C-17 strategic lift aircraft will provide the logistic support to the contingent during the induction and de-induction phase. The team departed from  Air Force Station Bareily and Agra on 25 Jun 19.

This is one of the biggest air exercises that is being planned between the two Air Forces. This will enhance understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices, said the Air Force.

Air force added that participation of IAF in the exercise will also promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force. It will also provide a good opportunity to the air warriors to operate in an international environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garuda VI India France air exercise Bilateral air exercise Exercise Garuda VI
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp