Home Nation

In maiden speech, Pratap Chandra Sarangi trolls opposition in five languages

Sarangi reserved his acerbic best for the Congress and was extravagant in praising the Prime Minister.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: He drew maximum cheers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on May 30 and the nervousness of a debutant was missing from his maiden speech in Parliament on Monday as Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi took firm control of the floor and peppered his multi-lingual oratory with shlokas, anecdotes and poetry.

Fielded by Modi to open the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on President's address in a surprise move, Sarangi made the opposition squirm in their seats and left the treasury benches in splits.

He reserved his acerbic best for the Congress and was extravagant in praising the Prime Minister.

READ MORE | Congress' misrule made us realise importance of strong leadership: Sarangi

"The Sardar (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) united our nation and I am confident that my Sardar, our Prime Minister, who has relentlessly worked day and night to serve 130 crore of our sisters and brothers to take development to the last man at the bottom of the pyramid, will help take India to new heights," he said.

The Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, said that Modi came out unscathed from opposition's "false propaganda".

"Satyamev Jayate nanratam satyen pantha vitato devyanam (truth is paramount and son of truth can never be covered by the black cloud of untruth all the time)," said the first-time MP from Odisha.

He said the opposition should be proud of Modi's achievements and cited Odia poet Jagannath Das saying God lives in all.

Starting his speech in English, he switched over to Hindi and quoted extensively from Bhagavad Geeta, Upanishads, Rigveda, Adi Shankracharya and Tulsidas. He sang a poem in Odia and when he was obstructed by members from West Bengal, gave a long rebuttal in Bangla.

He said opposition should introspect after the defeat and should apologize to Modi.

"Jealousy is a double-edged blade, if it cannot hurt the enemy, it will come back and hurt yourself," he said in a dig at the Opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi Lok Sabha
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp