Home Nation

India asks Antigua to expedite PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's extradition

Antigua PM Browne indicated the possibility of revocation of Choksi's citizenship which will automatically lead to his extradition to India.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has urged Antigua to accelerate the legal process associated with the extradition of diamond trader Mehul Choksi, wanted in India in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, said sources familiar with the development.

Reportedly, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Antigua Observer, a local news outlet, that after exhausting all legal options, Choksi will be extradited to India.

Browne indicated the possibility of revocation of Choksi's citizenship which will automatically lead to his extradition to India to face trial in the case.

Browne reportedly told the news outlet his country will not be a safe haven for criminals especially for those involved in financial crimes.

"Choksi's citizenship was processed, he got through. We do have recourse, the reality is that his citizenship will be revoked and he will be deported to India," the Antigua Observer reported Brown as saying.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi could be extradited to India, says Antigua PM

Browne in connection with the time-frame for Choksi's extradition, reportedly said that his government will allow the due process, as the matter is before the court.

"Criminals have fundamental rights too, and Choksi has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited," added Browne.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, when asked on reports in connection with Antigua revoking Choksi's citizenship, reportedly said he has no information on the matter and would like to refrain from any comment.

Meanwhile, the Antigua Observer website remained inaccessible.

Choksi fled India in January last year and six months later, he had acquired Antigua citizenship. The process of the citizenship was formally completed two months before the PNB scam emerged.

ALSO READ: 'Left India for medical check-up, treatment', says PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi tells court

As a consequence originating from the apparently legally acquired citizenship, the Antigua government sought details in connection with cases against him.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected a plea by fugitive Choksi that he should be questioned in Antigua because of his health condition and said it can arrange air ambulance with medical experts to bring him back to India for interrogation in connection with the PNB fraud case.

Choksi had moved the Bombay High Court and said that he is willing to join the investigation if his questioning was held in Antigua or via video conferencing in the light of his medical condition. But the ED rejected his plea and said that he has to return to India for questioning.

"Taking a humanitarian approach, the ED is ready to provide an expert medical team along with an air ambulance to bring the petitioner (Choksi) from Antigua to India under the proper medical supervision," the ED said in its counter-affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court.

Choksi has also said that he has left India for his medical treatment abroad and not to avoid prosecution in the case. Countering his submission, the ED told the court that the best medical facilities are available in India and would be provided to Choksi if he returns to India.

The 59-year-old Choksi has refused to return to India, apprehending "mob lynching".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Antigua PNB scam Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi extradition
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp