Internal security on top of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Kashmir visit

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrives here on a two-day visit to Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, will co-chair the unified headquarters meeting with J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.

On his maiden visit to J&K after he took over as the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will focus on internal security in the state, informed sources said. However, he would not visit Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state.

"The Home Minister will co-chair a meeting of the unified headquarters with Governor Satya Pal Malik tomorrow," sources said.

Unified headquarters is the state's apex anti-militancy security grid, which comprises top officials of the security forces, including the army and the state police engaged in counter-insurgency operations.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah's Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in Lok Sabha

Senior officials of state and central intelligence agencies are also part of these meetings.

Shah will also visit the Shri Amarnathji Cave shrine tomorrow to pay obeisance. This year's annual Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 and will end on August 15.

BJP sources said Shah will meet state party leaders as well as delegations of the civil society, mainstream parties, people connected with tourism and Panchayat members on Thursday.

Asked if the state leaders have any specific demands to be put forth before the Home Minister, a senior BJP leader told IANS: "We always raise state level issues and other problems during our meetings with the senior leadership of our party."

On whether the state BJP leaders would raise the issue of fresh delimitation of Assembly seats with Shah, the BJP leader said: "This has been our demand and there is nothing new if it is raised again before Amit Shahji."

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit the Valley for a day on June 30.

"The visit has been advanced due to the Home Minister's busy schedule connected with the Union Budget. He will chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar and will also address BJP workers and Panchayat members separately during this visit.