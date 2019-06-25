Home Nation

Mamata government to build 8.3 lakh rural houses for poor in 2019/20 fiscal

 The West Bengal government has decided to build 8.3 lakh new houses for the poor across rural Bengal in this ongoing fiscal.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to build 8.3 lakh new houses for the poor across rural Bengal in this ongoing fiscal. About 5.86 lakh houses were handed out to the people under the scheme of Aamar Bari, a project partially funded by the Centre, in the last fiscal. 

What has not missed the notice of political observers is that the decision of constructing more houses is driven by a political purpose as voters in rural Bengal voted massively for the BJP. 

Sources at the state secretariat said each house will be constructed on 25 sqm plot with a kitchen and a toilet.

In the Junglemahal area, each beneficiary will be granted Rs 1.3 lakh while the grant will be Rs 1.2 lakh in other parts. The Centre will provide 60 per cent of the project cost and the state will bear the rest.

In the ongoing protests over ‘cut money’, many people have accused Trinamool leaders of collecting commissions ranging from 

Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from beneficiaries who got financial assistance for constructing houses.

“We have asked district planning committees, Zilla Parishad and district magistrates to maintain transparency and keep a close watch on local TM leaders,”  said a senior official.

