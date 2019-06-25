Maoists kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: CPI (Maoist) hacked two villagers to death after framing charges against them in their jan adalat (Kangaroo Court). The CPI (Maoists) suspected the two villagers to be police informers.

“The rebels took them to the forest and brutally killed them. We have recovered one body and the search for the other one is on”, the Bijapur district superintendent of police Divyang Patel told the Express.

Last week Maoists killed Chhattisgarh state vice-president of Samajwadi Party Santosh Punem with sharp-edged weapons at Marimalla village. Punem was working as a road contractor.

The left-wing extremism has its presence in 14 of the 27 districts of Chhattisgarh and Bijapur continues to be among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.