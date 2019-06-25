Home Nation

Doctors getting poor salary packages even after spending over 1 crore for MBBS

The underwhelming figures were collated from data submitted by some of the most ‘expensive’ private medical colleges themselves to the Union Human Resources Development Ministry’s NIRF.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most MBBS students passing out of deemed medical institutions, which charge over Rs 1 crore for the five-year course, end up getting salary packages of less than Rs 50,000 a month when they complete their course and opt to join hospitals to begin practice. 

The underwhelming figures were collated from data submitted by some of the most ‘expensive’ private medical colleges themselves to the Union Human Resources Development Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) so as to get themselves ranked.

The data suggests that except for two deemed medical colleges, which ranked among the top 25 medical colleges in India, the average salary package offered to MBBS grads from other private medical institutions was less than Rs 6 lakh a year.

The deemed medical colleges that figured in the top 25 rankings by the NIRF included DY Patil Medical College, Pune, SRM Medical College, Kanchipuram, Shri Ramchandra Medical College, Chennai, Saveetha Medical College, Chennai and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Puducherry.

Since the latest NIRF ranking of medical colleges was issued in April last, the data submitted by the institutions themselves would have been prior to that.

Poor salary packages offered to young doctors from private medical colleges are a reflection of the perception that the quality of medical education in these institutions is not at par with most government medical colleges, said a teacher in the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the best rated medical college in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Human Resources Development Ministry National Institutional Ranking Framework MBBS MBBS Course Fee Doctor Salary Package
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp