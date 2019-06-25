Home Nation

TMC leader returns 'cut money' as demonstrations continue across West Bengal

Local Trinamool leader, Trilochan Mukherjee, returned money to 141 beneficiaries with one recipient getting Rs 1,617 in a 'kangaroo' court.

Published: 25th June 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress and CPI M MLAs raise slogans as they walk out to protest against 'cut money' allegedly taken by the Trinamool Congress leaders and workers at West Bengal legislative assembly in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered her partymen to return any bribes they may have taken from the public, a local TMC leader on Tuesday returned the money he had extracted from job seekers. 

TMC’s booth president at Chatra in Birbhum district Trilochan Mukherjee returned Rs 1,641 each to 141 villagers who sought jobs under the MGNREGA scheme.

READ MORE | ‘Cut money’ issue: Protests turn violent in Bengal, Mamata government forms team

This is the first such ‘refund’ of the ‘cut money’ (commission) collected from beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes.

“I took the money to carry out the party’s activities in the area. Since the CM asked us to refund the money, I returned the money,” said Mukherjee.

Corrupt TMC leaders have come under pressure after Mamata asked the police to act against leaders and elected representatives if there are complaints against them.

READ MORE | 'Cut Money' issue: Local Trinamool leaders commit in writing to return bribes

Gyanwant Singh, ADG (law and order) said FIRs would be lodged under IPC Section 409, which deals with criminal breach of trust by public servants. This is a non-bailable offence. 

District magistrates have been asked to fix a day every week to hear common people’s grievances on ‘cut money’ or any other issues. Sources said the grievances would be heard every Monday. 

