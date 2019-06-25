Trinamool MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty Tuesday took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Mataram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet. It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.

While Jahan is a member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.