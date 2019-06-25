Home Nation

Two killed as groups clash during panchayat meeting in UP's Shahjahanpur 

Four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect for laxity.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Two people were killed in a clash that took place between two groups over a dispute during a panchayat meeting in a village here on Monday, police said.

Four police officials were suspended after the incident came to light, they said.

The incident occurred when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed in Jumai village, which falls in the Roza area, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

While Sonu was shot dead, Gupta died of injuries sustained after being beaten with sticks.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tripathi said.

Police lodged FIRs in this connection but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect for laxity, Superintendent of Police Y Chinnappa said.

"The police force has been deployed in the village, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Case of murder has been registered against 19 persons from both the sides," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahjahanpur
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp