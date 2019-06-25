Home Nation

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri draws flak for walking out of Lok Sabha

Hardeep Singh Puri said he was not going out of the House but had got up to meet a member who had sought discussion on some issue.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was at the receiving end of Opposition's ire for walking out of the Lok Sabha even before the matter he had raised was over.

Puri had moved a motion for election of two members to the Rajghat Samadhi committee and began to walk out even before Speaker Om Birla asked for a customary voice vote.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, backed by other colleagues from his party, took objection and brought it to the Speaker's notice who summoned the Minister back.

Taken aback by the furore, Puri said he was not going out of the House but had got up to meet a member who had sought discussion on some issue.

The Opposition did not buy his defense and the Minister was asked to sit until the Speaker moved to the next matter.

