Uttarakhand: Gupta family agrees to pay entire cost of waste disposal in Auli

Published: 25th June 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

AULI (Uttarakhand): The Gupta family has deposited Rs 54,000 with the Municipal Corporation here and has also agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning up after their mega Rs 200 crore wedding functions left the town of Auli with major waste management problems.

The Municipality has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area. The High Court has also instructed the District Administration and Pollution Control Board to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the environment due to the waste.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 8. "The Gupta family had deposited Rs 54,000 as user charge. Over 150 quintal waste has been cleaned up till now. After the cleaning work is complete the total bill of all the expenses, including manual labour and vehicles, will be sent to them. The family has agreed to pay the entire bill and also provide a vehicle to the Municipality," said Shailendra Panwar, Municipality President.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was held from June 20 to 22. Earlier, a PIL was filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment.

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests.

Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from Switzerland for the two high-profile marriages.

