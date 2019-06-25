Home Nation

Vegetable vendor stabs customer to death over Rs 10 dispute in Mumbai

The accused, 25-year-old Soni Lal Mahonto, stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly stabbing his customer to death over a dispute on payment of Rs 10 in Dadar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Soni Lal Mahonto, Dadar Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Gawker said.

The deceased, Mohammed Hanif, had gone to purchase vegetable in a market in Dadar area of the city around 11 pm on Monday when the incident took place.

A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable cutting knife. The accused stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.

"As soon as we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," Gawker said.

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused and initiated an investigation in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Murder
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp