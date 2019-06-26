Home Nation

Amarnath Yatris this year to get extra paramilitary cover, say sources

Detailed security arrangements have been made for the yatra after intelligence agencies gave inputs that terrorists might try to execute an IED attack using a vehicle during the 46-day long Yatra. 

Published: 26th June 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Amarnath Yatra this year will see highest ever deployment of paramilitary personnel — roughly 42,000 of them —  besides Army and local police to secure lakhs of pilgrims for the Yatra beginning July 1, according to sources who said detailed security arrangements have been made keeping in view a high threat perception. 

Sources in the Union home ministry said detailed security arrangements have been made for the yatra after intelligence agencies gave inputs that terrorists might try to execute an IED attack using a vehicle during the 46-day long Yatra. 

Intelligence agencies have also warned of an attack in the area around the Jawahar tunnel which connects Jammu and Kashmir, sources said, adding that security personnel are fully prepared to ensure the security of pilgrims. 

Notably, the February 14 Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel involved an IED that was triggered by a suicide bomber. 

The security agencies are also prepared to deal with all emergencies such as grenade attacks, abduction of pilgrims and strikes by terrorists impersonating as security personnel, sources said. 

To deal with the terror threats, forces have deployed, apart from regular units, six specialised Quick Action Teams which are adequately equipped and have been a part of over 30 successful counter-insurgency operations since January 1 last year.

Helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are also prepared to carry out airborne surveillance, officials said.

