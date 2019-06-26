Home Nation

Bengal madrasa teacher pushed off train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Hafeez Mohammed Sahrukh Haldar, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, said he was attacked while travelling from the district's Canning to Hoogly via train.

Published: 26th June 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 01:26 AM

KOLKATA: A madrasa teacher from West Bengal complained that he was allegedly beaten up and pushed off from moving train here by a group of men after refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram", a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light two days after 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari passed away in Jharkhand after being beaten up by a mob for close to 18 hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman"

READ MORE | Beaten, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Jharkhand man dies; 11 arrested

Hafeez Mohammed Sahrukh Haldar, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, said he was attacked while travelling from the district's Canning to Hoogly via train last Thursday.

"He said a group of men came to him and urged him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They started beating him when he refused before pushing him off the moving train as it was entering the Park Circus station," the officer said.

Haldar sustained minor injuries over his eyes and hand.

He lodged a written complaint against unknown persons in the Ballygunj GRPS on Monday, the officer added.

  • seshadri
    Fake story. Making for claiming compensation from Begum Mamatha
    10 hours ago reply
