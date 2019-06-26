Home Nation

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi murder: Chhattisgarh HC stays police probe on the NIA’s plea

A single bench of Justice Prashant Mishra hearing the petition filed by the NIA stayed the police probe into the April 9 Maoist attack that killed Mandavi and four police personnel in Dantewada.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi from Dantewada who was killed in Maoist attack. (File Photo | ANI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even as the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government seems at odds over National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in the Maoist attack, the high court has halted the investigation by the state police into the incident. 

A single bench of Justice Prashant Mishra hearing the petition filed by the NIA stayed the police probe into the April 9 Maoist attack that killed Mandavi and four police personnel in Dantewada. The court further granted two weeks to the state government to file its response before it. 

“Under the Section 6 under the NIA Act, 2008 the central agency is empowered to handle cases related to terrorism or Maoists. Once the notification is issued in favour of the NIA, the local police shouldn't interfere, as per the law. The local police that carried out the investigated refused to handover the case documents and relevant contents to the NIA following which it approached the Dantewada sessions court but didn’t get any relief”, said the NIA’s counsel Kishore Bhaduri. 

The NIA later moved the high court seeking stay on the police probe into the attack. “The high court granted it. The state government was given two weeks to file its reply”, Bhaduri stated. 

On the order of the union home ministry previous month, the NIA has gone ahead to investigate the Dantewada's Maoist attack. The central agency registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the attack.

The Chhattisgarh government had asked the Centre to reconsider its decision to hand over the case to the NIA. The state DGP maintained that the case has been investigated by the police and now it remains in an advanced stage. The Bhupesh Baghel government has also ordered a judicial probe into the Dantewada incident.

Meanwhile, the NIA has so far not responded to the request sent twice by the state this year to share its probe report on the audacious Maoist attack on Congress convoy at Jhiram valley (Bastar) in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bheema Mandavi Maoist attack Chhattisgarh MLA murder
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp