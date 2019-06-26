Home Nation

Crime against women in Tripura reduced under BJP-IPFT government: Biplab Kumar Deb

He criticised the erstwhile Left Front government in the state over its alleged inaction in illegal drug trade, which, the chief minister said, started in the Left regime.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday claimed that crime against women in the north eastern state has reduced considerably after the BJP- IPFT government initiated a series of strict actions against illegal drug trade.

He criticised the erstwhile Left Front government in the state over its alleged inaction in illegal drug trade, which, the chief minister said, started in the Left regime.

Most incidents of crimes against women were directly related to drug use which has witnessed a significant fall in crimes against women since the new government started action against illegal drug use, Deb said inaugurating an event to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here.

READ| Rift in Tripura ruling alliance as IPFT accuses BJP of attacking its supporters

Deb, who raised a slogan Nasha Mukta Tripura (Drug free Tripura) shortly after assuming office in March 2018, has claimed illegal drug trade has been reduced in the last one and half years by his government.

"We succeeded in combating cultivation of cannabis in reserve forest areas and also initiated strict action against smuggling of drugs across the state because we have taken the stand of zero tolerance to any kind of use of drugs".

After the use of drugs started reducing, the rate of crime against women also started falling, he said. The state government claimed to have seized nearly 80,000 metric tons of cannabis compared to records of the last ten years where the figures were less than 8,000.

The crackdown on drugs also yielded seizure of 75037.722 kg cannabis, 173,145 cough syrup bottles, 5, 19,274 Yabba tablets and 5413. 182 grams of heroin in the past one year.

Yabba tablets, known also as madness drug or Nazi speed, is a combination of a number of stimulants.

The two main substances that make up the drug are caffeine and methamphetamine, otherwise known as crystal meth. The users most commonly smoke the drug off tinfoil, though it can be ingested orally or crushed and snorted.

Officiating Director General of police, Rajiv Singh said cannabis cultivation started in Tripura since 2000 at Bishalghar and Sonamura of Sepahijala district. Drug cartels based in other states of the country are involved in running cannabis trade in Tripura, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Illegal drug route Crime against women
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp