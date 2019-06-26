HC refuses urgent hearing to plea for appointment of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused an urgent hearing to a plea seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to appoint a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House.

A vacation bench of justices Jyoti Singh and Manoj Ohri said "looking at the relief sought, there is no urgency" and listed it for hearing before an appropriate bench on July 8.

Advocates Manmohan Singh Narula and Susmita Kumari, who filed the plea, said the Speaker was not performing the statutory duty of appointing the LoP.

They have claimed that not appointing the LoP sets wrong precedence and dilutes the democracy.