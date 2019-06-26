Home Nation

HC refuses urgent hearing to plea for appointment of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

A vacation bench of justices Jyoti Singh and Manoj Ohri said 'looking at the relief sought, there is no urgency' and listed it for hearing before an appropriate bench on July 8.

Published: 26th June 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Indian Parliament

A view of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused an urgent hearing to a plea seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to appoint a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House.

A vacation bench of justices Jyoti Singh and Manoj Ohri said "looking at the relief sought, there is no urgency" and listed it for hearing before an appropriate bench on July 8.

Advocates Manmohan Singh Narula and Susmita Kumari, who filed the plea, said the Speaker was not performing the statutory duty of appointing the LoP.

They have claimed that not appointing the LoP sets wrong precedence and dilutes the democracy.

TAGS
Delhi High Court Lok Sabha Speaker Leader of Opposition
