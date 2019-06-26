Home Nation

Kerala tops Niti's second Health Index, Uttar Pradesh worst performer

The ranking was done under three categories -- larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs) -- to ensure comparison among similar entities.

Published: 26th June 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors attending to patients at a hospital. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bihar, battling the worst outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) that has killed nearly 140 children, along with Uttar Pradesh, has been placed at the bottom of the NITI Aayog’s ranking of states on health index, released Tuesday.

Kerala is the best-performing state, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The NITI Aayog ranking was done under three categories —larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs). 

In the category of larger states, UP and Bihar, both ruled by the BJP-led NDA, finished at the bottom.

The BJP-ruled Maharashtra, in contrast, made significant progress, jumping five places to occupy the third slot. 

Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh stood at fourth, fifth and sixth spots, according to the report, titled 'Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs'.

Andhra jumped to the second slot from the eighth position in the first ranking released two years ago.

The credit for the significant improvement should go to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, though his party TDP faced a drubbing in the just concluded Assembly polls in the state.

Bihar, which was the third worst state on the health index, occupied the second last position in the ranking of 21 large states. UP stayed static at the bottom in both the rankings.

In terms of annual incremental performance among the larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the top-three states.

The second round of the Health Index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

The Index is a composite score incorporating 23 indicators covering key aspects of health sector performance with major weightage to the outcomes.

In the category of smaller states, Mizoram came first followed by Tripura and Manipur.  

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh saw the biggest decrease in overall health index scores. 

Chandigarh topped the list in the category of UTs. The rationale of three categories was to ensure comparison among similar entities. 

Releasing the report, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Aayog is committed to establishing the Health Index as an annual systematic tool to propel states towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions to bring better health outcomes.

Niti Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said the Union government should spend 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product on health.

"And state governments should increase their spending on health from an average of 4.7 per cent to 8 per cent of their budget (net state domestic product) on health," Paul said.

According to the report, the decline in the overall Health Index score of five empowered action group states (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) between the base year and the reference year is attributed to the deterioration of performances of several indicators.

"For instance, in Bihar, the deterioration between the base year and the reference year was primarily due to the performance related to total fertility rate, low birth weight, sex ratio at birth, TB (tuberculosis) treatment success rate, quality accreditation of public health facilities, time taken for NHM (National Health Mission) fund transfer," it said.

The report also pointed out that there was a general positive correlation between the Health Index scores and the economic development levels of states and UTs as measured by per-capita net state domestic product (NSDP).

Noting that overall, there is room for improvement in all states, even among the best, it said that "among the large states, the overall Health Index score of the best-performing state is more than two-and-a-half times of the overall score of the least-performing state".

The report said several states have made good progress towards achieving sustainable development goals included in the index.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already reached the 2030 SDG target for neonatal mortality rate (NMR), which is 12 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, it said.

According to the report, among the larger states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand reported more than 40 per cent vacancies of staff nurses.

It also said among all the larger states, less than 25 per cent of auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) at sub-centre were vacant except for Karnataka and Bihar, which reported 33.4 per cent and 59.5 per cent vacancies, respectively.

The first round of the Health Index was released in February 2018, which measured the annual and incremental performances of states and UTs for period 2014-15 (base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Index NITI Aayog Kerala
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp